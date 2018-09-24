Paul Pogba Leaps to Defence of Alexis Sanchez After Another Poor Performance Against Wolves

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Paul Pogba has been quick to defend his teammate Alexis Sanchez after the Chilean put in another underwhelming performance against Wolves on Saturday.

After missing out on a start in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday, Sanchez returned to the starting lineup for their clash with Wolves - replacing Anthony Martial. Unfortunately for him, he did himself few favours.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

He struggled to get involved in the game and his afternoon was ended on the hour mark once Jose Mourinho had seen enough. It means the 29-year-old has failed to score in any of his five Premier League appearances so far this season and has only one assist so far to show for his efforts.

However speaking with the Daily Mirror, teammate Pogba has leapt to his defence claiming that Sanchez is indeed a hard worker and that he just needs time to adapt to United's style of play following his move from Arsenal in January.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

He said: "What you have to know about Alexis is that he is a hard worker. He trains very well, he always tries to help the team, talks with the team and everything. He will get used to it. When you play a long time with another team and you play different football in that other team, you have some kind of adaptation that you have to have.

"It's not that he is playing bad. We know that Alexis Sanchez can bring a lot and I'm sure he will. But he's not playing bad and he keeps being positive, you know, so that's the good thing we have to think about."

The former Barcelona man will certainly be hoping to silence his critics in the coming weeks as United next host Derby County in the Carabao Cup, before travelling to the London Stadium to face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)