Riyad Mahrez Reveals Hard Work 'Paying Off' After Netting Brace in Man City's 5-0 Cardiff Win

Riyad Mahrez insists the hard work he has put in behind the scenes at Manchester City is finally paying off as he adjusts to life under Pep Guardiola.

The Citizens put five five past Cardiff City on Saturday, with Mahrez coming on from the bench to score his first two goals for the club.

It was a second half performance that represented an upturn in fortunes for the winger, who commented on a fruitless first few weeks at the club with a positive attitude.

"It's not been a tough time for me," Mahrez said, as quoted by Sky Sports News. "When you arrive at a big club you have to adapt to the style. The manager has helped me a lot, and in the last two weeks I have felt a lot better.

"You can see that on the pitch. I never complain, I just work hard in training, and it's paying (off) now.

"But I have to keep going - scoring is not a final thing.

The Algerian added: "The style of play is different, but I stayed at Leicester for nearly five years and knew I would need time to adapt at a new club like City."





Mahrez also urged his teammates to maintain the same form that saw them thrash Cardiff, noting similar encouragement from Guardiola following a shock defeat in the Champions League on Wednesday.





"The manager told us it's always good to refocus properly because whether you win or lose, it is always difficult after a Champions League game," the former Leicester City man added.

"When you win you are on top of everything, and when you lose they put you back down straight away.

"That's why you have to stay strong mentally and always be the same, to keep going every game."

With two winnable games against Oxford United and Brighton coming up, Mahrez will be keen to impress further for Manchester City.