Sunderland Terminate Didier Ndong's Contract Following Unsanctioned Four-Month Absence

September 24, 2018

Sunderland have terminated the contract of Didier Ndong as a result of his no-show during the summer nor the beginning of the season.

The Gabonese midfielder failed to appear for pre-season training, albeit under contract with the League One side, after a £7m move to Italian club Torino fell through despite terms being agreed. And he was not at the club's training ground this Monday.

Ndong, who was hoping for a move away from the Black Cats this summer, saw his last chance of an escape blocked after the Portuguese transfer window closed on Friday.

He was spotted at Newcastle Airport on Saturday and Sunderland were made aware of his arrival in England, but had no desire to let him back in training; although he had previously indicated he would take a pay cut to spend the rest of the season with the club.

"Sunderland AFC has given notice under its contract with Didier Ndong," the club stated via their official website on Monday.

"The player, who was under contract with the club until June 2021, failed to return to Sunderland for pre-season training in July as scheduled, nor in the subsequent months that followed. No reason was given for his failure to report and continued absence.

"As a result, the club has accepted Didier Ndong’s repudiatory breaches of contract and notice of the same has been provided to the player. Sunderland AFC does so whilst retaining the right to pursue the player and any club he may subsequently join in relation to compensation for the value of the player."

Ndong's former teammate Papy Djilobodji had also failed to show up for pre-season training and was sacked after failing a fitness test when he finally decided to show his face.

