Weekend Hero Lukasz Fabianski Claims West Ham Can Make the London Stadium a Fortress This Season

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has revealed that his side are looking to make their new London Stadium a fortress this season.

The Polish stopper joined the Hammers from Swansea City over the summer and his performances in goal so far have been impressive. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Fabianksi, who is fast becoming a favourite among the West Ham fans, stood out as the key man for the Hammers against Chelsea on Sunday and was able to keep a clean sheet after making some important saves.

Speaking in the wake of the 0-0 draw at home, the 33-year-old disclosed the collective desire to build a proverbial rampart at West Ham's home ground.

“We have struggled so far at home, but we want to build a fortress at the London Stadium and make sure we are a hard team to beat,” he said (viaIndependent). “The last two results have given us a bit of belief to build on.

“This week is very important because we have three home games. The first was against Chelsea, then we play in the League Cup against Macclesfield on Wednesday and then Manchester United next Saturday.

“We want to make sure that, when teams come here, they can expect tough games. The atmosphere in the stadium was pretty special against Chelsea. The fans responded and that was really cool.”

Fabianski's best save on the day was made with his face as he bravely rushed out to meet Alvaro Morata's strike late in the second half.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

“I took the ball in my eye,” he explained. “It affected my vision for a bit but afterwards it was okay.

“We created two very good chances in the first half and then Andriy’s after half-time. We can be disappointed but, in the end, you have to respect the point, especially against a team like Chelsea, who had won all their League games and been in top form."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)