Weekend Hero Lukasz Fabianski Claims West Ham Can Make the London Stadium a Fortress This Season

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has revealed that his side are looking to make their new London Stadium a fortress this season.

The Polish stopper joined the Hammers from Swansea City over the summer and his performances in goal so far have been impressive.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Fabianksi, who is fast becoming a favourite among the West Ham fans, stood out as the key man for the Hammers against Chelsea on Sunday and was able to keep a clean sheet after making some important saves.

Speaking in the wake of the 0-0 draw at home, the 33-year-old disclosed the collective desire to build a proverbial rampart at West Ham's home ground.

“We have struggled so far at home, but we want to build a fortress at the London Stadium and make sure we are a hard team to beat,” he said (viaIndependent). “The last two results have given us a bit of belief to build on.

Lukasz Fabianski deserved that clean sheet as well. Arguably West Ham’s best player this season so far and brings so much more confidence to a game than Adrian does. — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) September 23, 2018

“This week is very important because we have three home games. The first was against Chelsea, then we play in the League Cup against Macclesfield on Wednesday and then Manchester United next Saturday.

“We want to make sure that, when teams come here, they can expect tough games. The atmosphere in the stadium was pretty special against Chelsea. The fans responded and that was really cool.”

Fabianski's best save on the day was made with his face as he bravely rushed out to meet Alvaro Morata's strike late in the second half.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

“I took the ball in my eye,” he explained. “It affected my vision for a bit but afterwards it was okay.

“We created two very good chances in the first half and then Andriy’s after half-time. We can be disappointed but, in the end, you have to respect the point, especially against a team like Chelsea, who had won all their League games and been in top form."