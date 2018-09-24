Women's Super League Roundup: Arsenal Continue Impressive Start as Champions Chelsea Draw Again

Arsenal and Birmingham both maintained their 100% winning starts to the 2018/19 Women's Super League season, each securing victories on Sunday in matchday three of the new fully professional era of top flight women's football in England.

Both teams have done it vastly different fashion, though, with Arsenal edging out West Ham in a 4-3 thriller at their home ground in Borehamwood. After a hat-trick from Danielle van de Donk, a 75th minute strike from Scotland international Kim Little proved decisive.

Full-time at Meadow Park: #AWFC 4-3 @westhamunited



Despite falling behind twice, we've maintained our perfect start to the season

The Gunners have now scored 16 goals in just three league games so far this season.

Birmingham, on the other hand, have won 1-0 each time, managing an impressive away win at Reading this weekend courtesy of a solitary early goal from Meaghan Sargeant.

Reigning champions Chelsea continue to struggle and are remarkably yet to score or concede a single goal after a third consecutive 0-0 draw. This time it was Everton who frustrated Emma Hayes' misfiring team during a tense game on Merseyside - a first point season for the Toffees.

Manchester City also drew, but only after a late two-goal comeback against Bristol City. Bristol had found themselves 2-0 up shortly after half-time - goals from Danique Kerkdijk and Juliette Kemppi, the latter after dispossessing City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley 30 yards from goal.

Nikita Parris scored a penalty with seven minutes remaining before City and England captain Steph Houghton, coming off a very difficult week in which husband Stephen Darby announced his retirement following a motor neurone disease diagnosis, made it 2-2 in the last minute.

Manager-less Liverpool earned their first win of the season after beating Brighton 1-0 on the road through a late strike from substitute Rinsola Babajide.

In the second tier Women's Championship, Manchester United continued their charge towards immediate promotion in some style. After 12-0 and 3-0 wins in their first two league games, it was another goal fest on Sunday as United thrashed London Bees 5-0.

Lewes are the only other team with a 100% winning record, beating Leicester 4-3. Millwall and Crystal Palace drew 1-1, while Durham and Charlton tied at 2-2. Tottenham were due to host Sheffield United but a waterlogged pitch resulted in the game being postponed.