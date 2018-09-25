Arsenal Fans Pull No Punches Criticising Defender Despite First Clean Sheet of the Season

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Arsenal may have secured their first clean sheet of the season on Sunday in the 2-0 victory over Everton, but fans still weren’t happy with how Shkodran Mustafi played, and have taken to Twitter to lay into the German. 


Mustafi saw his Greek centre-back partner, Sokratis go off injured just before half-time for Rob Holding and it seems as if Gunners fans believe both of the defenders put in a better shift than Mustafi.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 26-year-old has come under fire after his performances have failed to impress since his £35m move from Valencia in 2016. 

The majority of fans will be hoping he can come good under Unai Emery, however for now, it seems the Gunners faithful are still unimpressed with the defender.

You can see some of the Gunners fans' verdict on the defender below:


