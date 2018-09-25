How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Augsburg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Augsburg in Bundesliga action on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 25, 2018

Bayern Munich is set to face Augsburg on Tuesday, Sept. 25 for a Bundesliga match. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

With Oktoberfest in full swing, the stage is set for Bayern at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Bayern enters the contest after a 2–0 win over Schalke. The reigning Bundesliga champions are undefeated through their first four league matches this season. Bayern leads the standings so far this season with 12 points. 

Augsburg is coming off a 3–2 loss to Werder Bremen. The club sits in 11th in Bundesliga standings with four points.

Here's how you can watch the match.

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Fox Deportes

Live Stream: fuboTV, Sling TV, Fox Sports Go

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

