Eden Hazard Insists it Is Too Easy to Judge Maurizio Sarri While Chelsea Are Winning

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has suggested it is 'easy' to label Maurizio Sarri a 'great manager' at this early stage of the season because the club have performed well and have been winning games.


Hazard, who was named in the FIFPro World XI at the annual FIFA gala on Monday night, explained that the time to judge Sarri will come when Chelsea's form takes a dip and how he responds.

But the Belgian has every faith the boss will continue to prove his ability as a manager.

Chelsea dropped their first points of the season at the weekend after failing to get the better of West Ham in a 0-0 draw at the London Stadium.

"[On Sunday] we had a bit of trouble, but I think the start of the season was great. So, yes, he's a great manager, but it's easy to say when you are winning games," Hazard told Sky Sports during the glitzy FIFA event in London.

"We will see in a bad moment, but for sure he is a great manager and he has shown that to the world."

Next up for Sarri's Chelsea is a trip to Anfield on Wednesday night to face Liverpool in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Both sides will be expected to make changes for the game, especially as they are due to meet in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge three days later.

Chelsea have further coming games against MOL Vidi and Southampton in the Europa League and Premier League respectively, before Jose Mourinho's Manchester United make the eagerly anticipated trip to Stamford Bridge on 20th October.

