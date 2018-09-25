FIFA FIFPro Announces Four World XI Reserve Teams for 2017/18 Season

On the back of the FIFA FIFPro World XI team being announced this week, FIFPro (the world players' union) has revealed four reserve teams, made up of 44 players, who did not receive enough votes to be included in the World XI team.
The reserve squads were formed based upon votes of 25,000 professional footballers, and include eight former World XI players. World cup winners Paul Pogba and Toni Kroos join PSG teammates Thiago Silva and Neymar in the second team, which also features the Premier League quartet of Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah.
Meanwhile, a heavy Barcelona contingent from last season (Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic, Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta) make up the spine of the third team.
Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, last year’s World XI goalkeeper, is the stopper in the fourth team, alongside former teammates Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala, as well as his new striker in Paris, Edinson Cavani.
Keep scrolling to find the full squad lists for all four FIFPro reserve teams from the 2017/18 season.
SECOND TEAM
So @FIFPro have announced the 2017/18 reserve teams. What do we think of the selections? #football #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/eUCNFfN94O— William Imbo (@IMBO_WILL) September 25, 2018
Goalkeeper:
Thibaut Courtois - Belgium, Chelsea / currently Real Madrid
Defenders:
Daniel Carvajal – Spain, Real Madrid
Thiago Silva – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Samuel Umtiti – France, FC Barcelona
Kyle Walker – England, Manchester City
Midfielders:
Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium, Manchester City
Toni Kroos – Germany, Real Madrid
Paul Pogba – France, Manchester United
Forwards:
Harry Kane – England, Tottenham Hotspur
Neymar Junior – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Mohammed Salah – Egypt, Liverpool
THIRD TEAM
This is @FIFPro 's third team... pic.twitter.com/dsDaLBiX2H— William Imbo (@IMBO_WILL) September 25, 2018
Goalkeeper:
Keylor Navas – Costa Rica, Real Madrid
Defenders:
Jordi Alba – Spain, FC Barcelona
Diego Godin – Uruguay, Atletico Madrid
Joshua Kimmich – Germany, Bayern Munich
Gerard Pique – Spain, Barcelona
Midfielders:
Andres Iniesta – Spain, Barcelona / currently Vissel Kobe
Isco – Spain, Real Madrid
Ivan Rakitic – Croatia, Barcelona
Forwards:
Antoine Griezmann – France, Atletico Madrid
Romelu Lukaku – Belgium, Manchester United
Luis Suarez – Uruguay, Barcelona
FOURTH TEAM
@FIFPro fourth team pic.twitter.com/1x8HL8QjcL— William Imbo (@IMBO_WILL) September 25, 2018
Goalkeeper:
Gianluigi Buffon – Italy, Juventus / currently PSG
Defenders:
Giorgio Chiellini – Italy, Juventus
Dejan Lovren – Croatia, Liverpool
Benjamin Pavard – France, VfB Stuttgart
Kieran Trippier – England, Tottenham Hotspur
Midfielders:
Sergio Busquets – Spain, Barcelona
Casemiro – Brazil, Real Madrid
Philippe Coutinho – Brazil, Liverpool / currently Barcelona
Forwards:
Edinson Cavani – Uruguay, Paris Saint-Germain
Paulo Dybala – Argentina, Juventus
Sadio Mane – Senegal, Liverpool
FIFTH TEAM
And finally, .@FIFPro 's fifth team.. pic.twitter.com/lNEa7sjeyl— William Imbo (@IMBO_WILL) September 25, 2018
Goalkeeper:
Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Germany, Barcelona
Defenders:
Virgil van Dijk – The Netherlands, Southampton / Liverpool
Mats Hummels – Germany, Bayern Munich
Yerry Mina – Colombia, Barcelona / currently Everton
Sime Vrsaljko – Croatia, Atletico Madrid / currently Inter
Midfielders:
Nemanja Matic – Serbia, Manchester United
David Silva – Spain, Manchester City
Arturo Vidal – Chile, Bayern Munich / currently Barcelona
Forwards:
Karim Benzema – France, Real Madrid
Robert Lewandowski – Poland, FC Bayern Munich
Mario Mandzukic – Croatia, Juventus