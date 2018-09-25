FIFA FIFPro Announces Four World XI Reserve Teams for 2017/18 Season

On the back of the FIFA FIFPro World XI team being announced this week, FIFPro (the world players' union) has revealed four reserve teams, made up of 44 players, who did not receive enough votes to be included in the World XI team.

The reserve squads were formed based upon votes of 25,000 professional footballers, and include eight former World XI players. World cup winners Paul Pogba and Toni Kroos join PSG teammates Thiago Silva and Neymar in the second team, which also features the Premier League quartet of Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah.

Meanwhile, a heavy Barcelona contingent from last season (Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic, Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta) make up the spine of the third team.

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, last year’s World XI goalkeeper, is the stopper in the fourth team, alongside former teammates Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala, as well as his new striker in Paris, Edinson Cavani.

Keep scrolling to find the full squad lists for all four FIFPro reserve teams from the 2017/18 season.

SECOND TEAM

Goalkeeper:

Thibaut Courtois - Belgium, Chelsea / currently Real Madrid

Defenders:

Daniel Carvajal – Spain, Real Madrid

Thiago Silva – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain

Samuel Umtiti – France, FC Barcelona

Kyle Walker – England, Manchester City

Midfielders:

Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium, Manchester City

Toni Kroos – Germany, Real Madrid

Paul Pogba – France, Manchester United

Forwards:

Harry Kane – England, Tottenham Hotspur

Neymar Junior – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain

Mohammed Salah – Egypt, Liverpool

THIRD TEAM

Goalkeeper:

Keylor Navas – Costa Rica, Real Madrid

Defenders:

Jordi Alba – Spain, FC Barcelona

Diego Godin – Uruguay, Atletico Madrid

Joshua Kimmich – Germany, Bayern Munich

Gerard Pique – Spain, Barcelona

Midfielders:

Andres Iniesta – Spain, Barcelona / currently Vissel Kobe

Isco – Spain, Real Madrid

Ivan Rakitic – Croatia, Barcelona

Forwards:

Antoine Griezmann – France, Atletico Madrid

Romelu Lukaku – Belgium, Manchester United

Luis Suarez – Uruguay, Barcelona

FOURTH TEAM

Goalkeeper:

Gianluigi Buffon – Italy, Juventus / currently PSG

Defenders:

Giorgio Chiellini – Italy, Juventus

Dejan Lovren – Croatia, Liverpool

Benjamin Pavard – France, VfB Stuttgart

Kieran Trippier – England, Tottenham Hotspur

Midfielders:

Sergio Busquets – Spain, Barcelona

Casemiro – Brazil, Real Madrid

Philippe Coutinho – Brazil, Liverpool / currently Barcelona

Forwards: Edinson Cavani – Uruguay, Paris Saint-Germain Paulo Dybala – Argentina, Juventus Sadio Mane – Senegal, Liverpool FIFTH TEAM