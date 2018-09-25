Former Manchester United Forward Giuseppe Rossi Faces One Year Ban After Failing Doping Test

Italian forward Giuseppe Rossi faces yet another career setback after reportedly testing positive for a banned substance during a routine doping test in May.

The former Manchester United forward has suffered greatly with serious injuries during his career. He is currently recovering from his fifth major knee injury, and has missed almost a quarter of his 14-year career as a result of injury.

The news of his doping test failure comes from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who state that Rossi tested positive for a banned substance following Genoa's 1-0 defeat to Benevento. The substance in question is dorzolamide, which is normally found in eye drops.





However, the report also states that Rossi has vehemently denied ever using eye drops.





As a result of failing the test, Italy's anti-doping commission has threatened Rossi with a year long ban from football, but Rossi has not yet been suspended.

The news will come as a huge blow to Rossi, who is currently without a club as he seeks to rediscover his fitness. He was tipped from greatness as a youngster at Manchester United, but left the club as a 19-year-old in search for regular game time, joining Villarreal in 2007.





He emerged as a key player for the Spanish side, but unfortunately suffered a serious knee injury in 2011. After returning to training six months later, he suffered the same injury almost immediately and missed a further 13 months of his career.

He joined Fiorentina in early 2013 but did not make his debut until May. He began the 2013-14 season well, and was top scorer in Serie A when he suffered yet another injury to the same knee which forced him to miss four months.

His return to action did not last long, suffering another knee injury in August 2014 which kept him out of action for a year. His injury struggles were not yet over, as another serious injury to his left knee kept the Italian out for even longer, and the threat of a potential ban would be another serious setback for the once prodigal forward.