Georginio Wijnaldum Calls Jurgen Klopp One of World's Best Coaches After Liverpool's Perfect Start

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has expressed his delighted at working with Jurgen Klopp, labelling the German as one of the world's best coaches. 

The 27-year-old has rapidly become a fan favourite at Anfield since being signed by Klopp from Newcastle in 2016 for £25m, with his energetic displays typifying how Klopp wants his Liverpool side to play.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

This season Wijnaldum has been pivotal to the Reds' perfect start to the season, and believes his form is down to the quality of his club manager. 

"He is a really good person who tries to help the players," Wijnaldum said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo

"Several times I have been in his office to speak not only about football but also personal situations. He is always there to help, always trying to think with you to find solutions to personal problems.

"As a manager I think he's one of the best in the world. He is good with tactics and the way he wants to play football. He always tries to play how he wants to play and he always wants 100% every day from the players."

Klopp's work at Liverpool hasn't gone unnoticed, as the former Borussia Dortmund boss was nominated for the FIFA Men's Coach of the Year award, with his influence over the improving players evident to see, as the Dutchman testifies. 

He continued, stating: "He is also a very emotional coach during the game and even during training, but I'm very happy with that because since I've been here he has made me a better player and I don't think I speak only for myself but also for the other players."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)