Georginio Wijnaldum Calls Jurgen Klopp One of World's Best Coaches After Liverpool's Perfect Start

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has expressed his delighted at working with Jurgen Klopp, labelling the German as one of the world's best coaches.

The 27-year-old has rapidly become a fan favourite at Anfield since being signed by Klopp from Newcastle in 2016 for £25m, with his energetic displays typifying how Klopp wants his Liverpool side to play.

This season Wijnaldum has been pivotal to the Reds' perfect start to the season, and believes his form is down to the quality of his club manager.

"He is a really good person who tries to help the players," Wijnaldum said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"Several times I have been in his office to speak not only about football but also personal situations. He is always there to help, always trying to think with you to find solutions to personal problems.

"As a manager I think he's one of the best in the world. He is good with tactics and the way he wants to play football. He always tries to play how he wants to play and he always wants 100% every day from the players."

Klopp's work at Liverpool hasn't gone unnoticed, as the former Borussia Dortmund boss was nominated for the FIFA Men's Coach of the Year award, with his influence over the improving players evident to see, as the Dutchman testifies.

For the first time in their 126-year history, Liverpool start the season with seven straight wins 🔴 pic.twitter.com/KhShzP6MKk — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 22, 2018

He continued, stating: "He is also a very emotional coach during the game and even during training, but I'm very happy with that because since I've been here he has made me a better player and I don't think I speak only for myself but also for the other players."