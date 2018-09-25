Ian Wright Urges Arsenal Boss Unai Emery to Keep Playing Lacazette and Aubameyang Together

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has insisted Unai Emery must continue to field Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Gunners' starting XI.

The second all-time leading Arsenal goalscorer believes Emery must find a system that allows both on the pitch at the same time if his former side are going to be successful. Arsenal spent over £100m bringing the France and Gabon strikers to the north London club last season.

Lacazette started the campaign predominately on the bench but has forced his way back into the team, a move that has seen Aubameyang pushed to the left of the attack.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

The move hasn’t stopped Aubameyang, as he has still managed to score three times in his last two matches, and he and Lacazette both bagged a goal at the weekend against Everton. The duo have scored six goals between them in all competitions so far this season and Wright believes it must continue.

Wright told BBC Radio 5 Live, as quoted by the Express: “That’s £110m worth of players.

“That’s Arsenal’s two most expensive players, you have to get those two in the team. And I think you have to keep them around the penalty spot.”

Wright did confirm which one of the two he considers as the better striker.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

"I think Lacazette is the better, straight up number nine,” the former Arsenal forward added. “The reason why Aubameyang plays on the left is because of how he played for Dortmund before they put him in the middle and he scored 40 goals.

“From the wing he scored 20 but when they put him in the middle he scored 40 because he has got that pace, movement and he can finish.

“But Lacazette is a really clinical finisher given the opportunity.”

The two forwards may be rested on Wednesday night when Arsenal play Brentford in the EFL Cup but Wright expects them to feature on Saturday when the Gunners host Watford in the Premier League.