Jose Mourinho Confronted Paul Pogba in Man Utd Dressing Room Following Costly Error Against Wolves

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Jose Mourinho's criticism of Paul Pogba following his error against Wolves at the weekend went beyond his post-match comments, as the Manchester United manager went as far as confronting him in the dressing room after the game.

The 25-year-old was dispossessed in the build-up to the Midlands club's equaliser at Old Trafford, leading to yet more dropped points at home for the Red Devils, who are already eight points off Liverpool in first place.

Mourinho was critical of the World Cup winner after the game in his post-match synopsis, however The Sun are now reporting that the Man United boss continued with his criticism of the midfielder in the confines of the dressing room.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

News of another apparent bust-up is just the latest in what appears to be a fraught relationship between the pair during their respected times at the club. 

Pogba himself was critical of Mourinho's tactics after the game, calling for his side to be more attacking at home, although he himself has moved quickly to dispel any notion of tension between the duo.  

While the Frenchman has had a decent start to the season, netting four goals and providing two assists in seven appearances, he's regularly come in for criticism for his failure to deliver consistent displays, which mirrors United's inconsistent start to the season.

The Red Devils will be hoping to put the disappointment of last weekend's draw behind them as they prepare for their Carabao Cup game against Derby, before returning to Premier League 

action to face West Ham at the London Stadium. 

