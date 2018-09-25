Juventus vs Bologna Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Score Predicition & More

Juventus maintained their perfect start to their Serie A campaign after a Cristiano Ronaldo goal helped them to overcome gutsy Frosinone 2-0 at Stadio Benito Stirpe last Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus - who are chasing an eighth consecutive Italian league title - have now won their opening five league games for the third time in five seasons.

The Turin based club are already three points clear of last seasons biggest challengers Napoli, and five clear of Fiorentina who sit third - is it too early to suggest the Old Lady will be lifting the Scudetto once again?

Bologna, managed by legendary Italian striker Filippo Inzaghi will eye up another scalp on Wednesday evening after overcoming AS Roma 2-0 at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday.

Despite sitting 18th in Serie A with four points from five games, the result on Sunday will have provided a much needed dose of confidence to Inzaghi's boys.

Inzaghi himself scored 57 goals in 120 Serie A appearances for Juve, something which he will be hoping to transfer to his players for the trip to Allianz Stadium.