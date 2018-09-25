Liverpool Legend Kevin Keegan Reveals Why He Would Have Loved Playing Under Jurgen Klopp

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Kevin Keegan says he would have loved to play under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during his career, believing he shares certain similarities with the Reds boss.

Speaking during an interview with the Guardian while promoting his upcoming book, Kevin Keegan: My Life in Football, the former England international was pressed on various topics.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Perhaps fittingly for Liverpool fans, one of the topics Keegan was quizzed on included who he would like to be managed by if he was playing today, and the 67-year-old plugged for Klopp.

He said: “I’d have to go for [Jürgen] Klopp because he’s like me. He is going to tackle someone one day.

“I was very close to it [too]. When someone was breaking away and it was near the touchline, and I was stood there, I was very close one day to bringing him down. I really was.”

David Rogers/GettyImages

Klopp's Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League after winning their first six games and also enjoyed a great start to their Champions League campaign, beating Paris Saint-Germain 3-2.

Keegan also commented on Newcastle, criticising the club for how it's run. He said: They are a real one-off. I don’t know of a club that has been run as badly or with such disregard for people."

He also gave an insight into his relationship with Magpies owner Mike Ashley, who once described Keegan as "the most honest man in football". Speaking on the tribute, Keegan quipped: “No, I’m not going to take a compliment from Mike Ashley.”

