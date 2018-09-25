Liverpool Outcast Divock Origi Set to Return Soon But Concerns Remain Over Recurring Ankle Injury

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Liverpool are hopeful that Divock Origi will return to full fitness soon, but they are taking caution due to the recurrence of an ankle injury that has plagued the Belgian for several years.

Origi hasn't played for Liverpool yet this season after spending the last campaign out on loan at Wolfsburg, and he was sidelined while playing for Liverpool's Under-23s earlier this month.

Origi suffered a similar injury while playing for Liverpool against Everton in April 2016 and Jurgen Klopp explained that the 23-year-old would not be rushed back into action for this very reason.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"Divock is not far away but it’s an ankle thing and a very unfortunate situation," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

"We will be very careful - the ankle was the problem he had after the Everton game years ago. He will be back, I’m pretty sure, next week but not now."

However, there is good news for Liverpool as Dejan Lovren is now available for selection again following a pelvic injury.

The Croatian has not played any competitive football since the World Cup final but Klopp confirmed that he is back in contention.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"Dejan looks actually quite good. He trained completely normally now four times," Klopp added.

"He had a very intense period before that; he trained with the fitness guys already for 10 days or so before we took him then in normal training. So he looks ready."

Dominic Solanke is also back in contention and could play a role against Chelsea in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, but Adam Lallana will not be risked.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)