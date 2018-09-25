Man Utd 2-2 Derby (7-8 on Penalties): Report, Ratings & Reaction as Rams Knock Out Red Devils

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Manchester United were booted out of the Carabao Cup by Derby County on penalties, following an exhilarating 2-2 draw on Tuesday evening.

United got off to the perfect start, taking the lead with just three minutes on the clock when Juan Mata finished off a swift counter attack with a masterful finish into the bottom corner. 

Despite having a handful of promising chances, United couldn't double their lead in the opening 45 minutes and went into the break with a slender 1-0 advantage.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The second half started slowly before Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson fired home an unbelievable 30-yard free kick which wrong footed Sergio Romero in the United goal. Things got a whole lot worse for Romero and United when the Argentinian keeper handled the ball outside his box and was given a straight red card.

United's miserable evening got worse when substitute Jack Marriott reacted quickest to head home a rebound after Mason Mount saw his shot saved by substitute keeper Lee Grant. Just when all hope seemed lost, Marouane Fellaini equalised with just one minute of added time left to send the game to penalties.

Carson proved to be the hero for Derby, saving Phil Jones' penalty to send the Championship side into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

MANCHESTER UNITED


Key Talking Point


After Paul Pogba's comments about Manchester United's conservative approach against Wolves on Saturday, it was crucial that the Red Devils upped the tempo against their Championship opponents.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Their early goal provided a lot of hope for supporters, but once again there was something lacking from the performance. Their passing was slow, their attacks were often disjointed and too many players put in sub-par performances.

Pressure is bound to start building on Jose Mourinho after a performance like that.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Romero (4); Dalot (6), Bailly (6), Jones (4), Young (6); Herrera (5), Matic (6), Lingard (5), Martial (7), Mata (6); Lukaku (4).


Substitutes: Fellaini (6), Fred (4), Grant (7)

Star Man - On a night full of disappointing performances, Anthony Martial stood above the rest of his teammates, particularly in the first half.

He looked as though he was out to prove a point and once he got into his full stride it was very difficult for Jayden Bogle to stop him. The Frenchman will be hoping that he has done enough to earn himself some more first team minutes going forward.



Worst Player - There were plenty of candidates for this one, but Romelu Lukaku had an absolute stinker up top for United.

The Belgian striker missed chance after chance and those squandered opportunities ended up costing the Red Devils more than any of the mistakes they made at the back.


DERBY COUNTY


Key Talking Point 


Frank Lampard can take serious pride in how his Derby County side approached this one and they fully deserved the victory.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Rams could have easily dropped back and soaked up as much pressure as possible, but they instead decided to take the game to the hosts right from the off. All the headlines will be about United's dreadful performance, but Derby's showing deserves plenty of plaudits.

Promotion to the Premier League has to be the aim for Derby this season.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Carson (6); Bogle (6), Keogh (6), Tomori (7), Forsyth (6), Bryson (6), Johnson (7), Mount (7); Bennett (6), Wilson (8*), Nugent (6).


Substitutes: Josefzoon (6), Marriott (7), Wisdom (N/A)

Star Man - Picking one individual that stood above the rest is virtually impossible on account of how well Derby worked as a team.

Having said that, young Harry Wilson's performance indicates that he has an incredibly bright future ahead of him. His decision making in the final third does need a little refining, but he clearly posses the sort of raw talent that will see him forge a very decent career when he returns to Liverpool.


Worst Player - No one had a bad game from a Derby perspective, but the most ineffective player in their forward line was Mason Bennett.

He missed a golden chance in the first half to put his side and found himself drifting in and out of the game there after.

Looking Ahead


Manchester United will have to put that result behind them as they travel to West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Derby return to Championship action with an away trip to Bolton Wanderers.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)