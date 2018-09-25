Merseyside Police and UEFA Confirm Security Talks in Preparation for Liverpool Fans' Trip to Naples

Merseyside Police and UEFA are to meet later this week hoping to secure peace of mind for Liverpool supporters who are travelling to their next European game in Naples.

Given past violence between rival sets of supporters in Champions League and Europa League competitions across Europe, it goes without saying that UEFA would like to go through this season without any fan trouble that has marred previous European campaigns.

ESPN report recent information given out by superintendent Dave Charnock, who is to be chief match commander in Italy: "We have been working closely with Liverpool and Napoli football clubs and supporters groups ahead of next month's match in Naples.





"A number of dedicated football officers will also working alongside Italian police officers in the policing of the game.





"We know there is great rivalry between fans but we also know that the majority of fans are well behaved and respectful and want to travel to Naples to enjoy the experience of what we hope to be a fantastic match.

NEW: Merseyside Police will meet with officials in Naples later this week to discuss safety provisions for Liverpool fans for the Champions League game. https://t.co/PqAmBzhS0D — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) September 25, 2018

"Liverpool FC has a fantastic reputation in Europe -- there were no issues with fans travelling abroad last year and I know that fans will want that to continue."





However, last time the Reds played Napoli away - back in the 2010/11 Europa League - three Liverpool supporters were stabbed by home ultras.

While speaking to ESPN, habitual follower Phil Roose revealed that he'll opt for a day trip this time around, as his previous experience in Naples doesn't bring back fond memories: "I have fears going back -- without a doubt.

"When we were there last time it was horrendous. My mate was taken to hospital by taxi from the ground and the taxi was attacked...there were scooters, motorbikes, chains, just trying to run you over and everything."