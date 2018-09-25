Napoli Rush to Extend Star Player's Contract Due to Reported Interest From Liverpool and Chelsea

Napoli are looking to extend the contract of Piotr Zielinski, with both Liverpool and Chelsea said to be interested in the Polish international.

Zielinski joined the Serie A outfit in 2016 after impressing during his time at Udinese. He has gone on to make a century of appearances for Gli Azzurri, scoring 15 goals and providing ten assists from central midfield, and is now one of the most exciting talents currently plying his trade in Italy.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

According to Calciomercato, Napoli are now in a rush to extend the 24-year-old's current contract and are in talks with his representatives with a view to keeping him at the club beyond 2021.

Part of the negotiation process will be to increase Zielinski's current buyout clause which sits at €65m. Napoli are reportedly aiming to increase this fee to €150m in order to ward off any clubs who wish to snap up the midfielder on the cheap.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The contract negotiations are also in response to the rumours surrounding Liverpool and Chelsea's interest in Zielinski.





Jurgen Klopp has previously been an admirer of Zielinski and was said to have been previously interested in signing him back in 2016, before his eventual move to Napoli. Liverpool will be looking for long-term replacements for the likes of James Milner, who will soon start entering the twilight era of his career.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has first hand experience of Zielinski after managing him during his reign as Napoli. He has already convinced Jorginho to join him in London, so Napoli will be hoping that they can prevent the same happening with Zielinski.