Newcastle Among 18 Clubs Scouting Highly Rated Benfica Goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Newcastle United have sent scouts to monitor Benfica goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos, amid interest from a host of top European clubs.

Despite numerous options in the goalkeeping department at St. James' Park - Martin Dubravka, Rob Elliot, Karl Darlow and youngster Freddie Woodman all compete for a place as the club's number one - Newcastle were named as one of eighteen teams who have scouted the 24-year-old over the past few months.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Vlachomidos has quickly established himself at Benfica - having moved to the Estadio da Luz from Panathiniakos in the summer - and has not waited around to cement his place as the club’s first choice.

The VfB Stuttgart academy graduate has kept three clean sheets already this year as Benfica continue their excellent start to the season, and they top the Primeira Liga table with 13 points from a possible 15.

According to a report from Record, German giants Bayern Munich have been tracking Vlachomidos since 2011 - when he was part of Stuttgart’s youth team - but the likes of the Magies, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all monitoring the situation.

A major stumbling block for Newcastle, however, would be a transfer fee, with the release clause in Vlachodimos' contract sitting at €58m. Newcastle - nor any other clubs for that matter - would be expected to pay that at this time, but a deal would be difficult to strike with a team renowned for being tough negotiators. 

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Premier League

The German Under-21 international also has a long contract with the Portuguese club, and he's currently signed there until at least 2023.

