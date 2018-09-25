PHOTO: Nike Celebrate Luka Modric's FIFA Award With Exclusive New Mercurial Vapor PE Boots

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Sportswear giants Nike have joined Real Madrid's Luka Modric in celebrating the midfielder's The Best FIFA Men's Player Award win on Monday night by releasing a new pair of boots.

Modric was voted the player of the year after fantastic campaigns with both Madrid and Croatia, beating Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo to the prestigious award.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Nike have moved to commemorate the achievement by honouring the player with a pair of luminous, new boots named the Mercurial Vapor PE "Modric."

An announcement reads: "Nike honors Croatian midfielder Luka Modric with a celebratory boot, the Mercurial Vapor PE "Modric," after his 2018 Best Player distinction.

"The boot's full multi-chrome upper shines with an iridescent finish. Characteristic of the Mercurial Vapor, lightweight plates under the forefoot and heel are contoured for comfort and control."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Modric, 33, won the Champions League for the third successive season with Los Blancos in May and went on to lead Croatia to the World Cup final in Russia in the summer.

The new boots, though, won't be made available for sale so you won't be able to snag a pair unless you're Luka Modric.

