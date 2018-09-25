Real Madrid Join Man Utd, Barcelona & Others in Growing List of Clubs Eyeing Frenkie de Jong

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Real Madrid are the latest club reportedly showing interest in Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong after Manchester United also joined the race last week, while the Dutch international's price tag appears to be going up and up.

De Jong's value was estimated at £50m (€56m) when rumours of United interest surfaced earlier this month, rivalling Barcelona and Tottenham, both of whom are believed to have been tracking the 21-year-old for some time.

According to a report from Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Real have identified De Jong as a long-term successor to 33-year-old newly crowned 2018 Best FIFA Men's Player Luka Modric.

The reigning European champions are said to be willing to offer €80m (£72m) to strike a deal. The possibility of a bidding war between several of Europe's biggest clubs will no doubt come as good news to Ajax, who managed to keep hold of De Jong this summer.

De Telegraaf notes that Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Manchester City have also been showing interest in De Jong, with last week's Champions League display for Ajax against AEK Athens enough to convince Manchester United and Real Madrid that he is the real deal.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

When pressed on transfer links by the newspaper, De Jong's agent Ali Dursun refused to give anything away and referred all questioning to Ajax director Marc Overmars.

"I can neither confirm nor deny [interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid]. You have to ask Marc Overmars because I send all the clubs that report to me to him," Dursun said.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)