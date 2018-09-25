Report: Real Madrid Registers Interest in Lyon's Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir is attracting the interest of Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are preparing to make a move for the forward.

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Olympique Lyonnais' Nabil Fekir is attracting the interest of Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are preparing to make a move for the forward. 

The World Cup winner has started the season well for the French side despite a summer of speculation surrounding his future, with the 25-year-old netting in his last three appearances, including scoring in Lyon's Champions League opener against Manchester City.

L'Equipe (via The Mirror) claim that Real Madrid are now monitoring the Frenchman, and could make a move for Fekir as early as January. 

Should a move in early 2019 fail to materialize however, Los Blancos would be willing to wait until the summer, giving the club to chance to watch the forward over the course of the season.

Fekir was part of one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer, as he seemed set to join Liverpool for around £60m, before a failed medical put an end to that move. The Reds' Premier League rivals Chelsea were also rumored to be interested in signing the Lyon captain.

The English duo however now appear set to be losing out to the reigning Champions League winners for the signature of Fekir, as a departure from the Groupama Stadium in the near future for one of Europe's top sides seems inevitable. 

Fekir will be hoping to emulate last season's form this time around, as the versatile attacker scored 18 Ligue 1 goals in 2017/18, while also providing seven assists to help Lyon qualify for the Champions League. 

