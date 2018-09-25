Reports Suggest Juventus Are Yet to Offer a New Deal for PSG Target Alex Sandro

Juventus have not made any attempts to engage in contract talks with their Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro, according to reports.

The player, believed to be a target for French giants Paris Saint-Germain, does have two years left on his current contract and there's probably no need to rush into negotiations. But the relationship between the player and the club hasn't been the best over the past year or so either.

Sandro is understood to be keen to join Antero Henrique at PSG, with the Ligue 1 side's sporting director having brought him to Porto back in 2011. It was thought that he would move on in the summer, given the speculation regarding PSG and Manchester United's interest, but he stayed put and has played in all five of Juve's Serie A fixtures this season.

The 27-year-old previously confirmed Juve hadn't made him an offer to extend his current deal but insisted he is focused on the present.

Alex Sandro: "I never thought about leaving Juventus, but no renewal proposals have yet come in. I still have this contract year, then the next one, I only focus on the present, then we'll see what happens". pic.twitter.com/OFpxFsWnrG — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) September 21, 2018

"I have not yet received a proposal for an extension," he said, per Calcio Mercato (via le10sport.com). "I still have this year and the next. I focus on the present and then we'll see what happens."

Sandro has been at Juve since 2015, having moved to Italy for €26m after a four-year stint with Porto. He signed a five-year deal when he joined the club and that is set to expire in 2020.

The Brazilian left-back was a chief target for Antonio Conte at Chelsea after the Blues won the Premier League title last year but The Old Lady refused to let him leave.

PSG, meanwhile, could take advantage of Juve's hesitance over approaching the player for an extension. As mentioned before, though, there's no real reason to rush things. But, if they'd like to keep the player, they would do well to at least begin negotiations by the end of this season.