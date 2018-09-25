Uefa Announces it is Reopening Investigation into Paris Saint-Germain's Finances and Spending

Uefa has announced that it is going to reopen the investigation into Paris Saint-Germain's finances and spending.

The French giants were previously cleared of breaking financial fair play (FFP) rules back in June, but a month later Uefa confirmed that the decision would be reviewed and that the case has now been handed back to the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), a body which oversees the application of financial fair play regulations.

Frederic Stevens/GettyImages

“Following the decision of the chief investigator of the CFCB to close the investigation into Paris Saint-Germain, and the subsequent decision of the CFCB chairman to send it for review by the CFCB Adjudicatory Chamber, the latter decided on 19 September to refer the case back to the CFCB Investigatory Chamber for further investigation,” a Uefa statement read, as per the Guardian.

PSG were bought by Qatar Sports Investments, a Doha-based fund with close links to the Qatari royal family, in 2011. They have since gone on to invest heavily to bring in a whole host of new players to the French capital, including the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in 2017.

Catherine Steenkeste/GettyImages

FFP requires a club to balance their spending with their revenue and the rules state that a club can only spend as much as they make. Since Qatar Sports Investments took over, the club have been openly criticised for their extravagant spending and were previously hit with a fine in 2014. They were also forced to play with a reduced squad in Europe for that season.

The recent signings of both Neymar and Mbappe will not be a part of the investigation as the transfers will not show up in PSG's book until later this year.