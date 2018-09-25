Unai Emery Reveals the Key Ingredient He Needs to Succeed at Arsenal Following Return to Form

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Arsenal's new manager Unai Emery has been buoyed by his team's recent success, but insists that in order for the club to really get on the right path the key ingredient is time.

It was a tricky start to the season for Emery at Arsenal. The Gunners lost to both Manchester City and Chelsea and many fans were fearing the worst following the departure of the legendary Arsene Wenger.

However, since then Arsenal have strung together five consecutive wins, and the north London club have shot up to the table, to sixth, just one point behind the coveted top four.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Many fans and pundits alike have been impressed with how Emery has steadied the ship following a rocky start to the season.


Speaking in his post-match press conference, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, the Arsenal boss seemed very pleased with his side's up-turn in form.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

He said: ''I am very happy with the players, the first day in the pre-season they show us they decided to do every day the best in training… I think we're growing, improving every day.''


Emery who has won both international and league titles in the past, believes that he requires time in the job, if he is to achieve the same success at Arsenal as he did at PSG and Sevilla.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Spaniard remarked: ''I am very happy, we need time, winning is important for this. We are on the way.

''It's very hard, there are great teams here, every match, yesterday vs Everton, very good teams and players,'' Emery added. ''The best teams in the world here.''

Emery was also questioned over who he thought was the best player in the world, due to the then upcoming FIFA 'The Best' award, which was subsequently won by Luka Modric. The Spaniard opted to give nothing away in his answer.


''I have respect for the football world choosing the best player, we need to respect that.'' The Arsenal boss concluded.

