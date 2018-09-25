'We Can't Afford to Lose Him': West Ham Fans Want Club to Meet Contract Demands of Blossoming Star

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

West Ham United supporters don't think they can afford to lose Republic of Ireland youngster Declan Rice.

Fans are becoming increasingly nervous that their starlet could explore other avenues after his wage demands were not met by the club.  Currently earning a mere £3,000 per week, it's been agreed by both parties that the defensive midfielder is in need of a pay rise.


However, it seems that they feel differently on the amount, with the Daily Mail reporting Rice's rejection of a £9,000 weekly increase.


 Forever West Ham have rounded up some of the Twittersphere's most passionate opinions:

The Daily Mail also report the comments of veteran right back Pablo Zabaleta, highlighting an admiration of his young teammate: "He has the right ability and attitude to become one of the greatest players for West Ham.

"I think he is on the last year of his contract, or something like that, so West Ham need to think about his situation, because even though he is young he looks so mature and he is proving week in, week out, that he can perform for the team."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

With versatility a real asset of Rice's, the combative player can also fill a role at centre and right back. If the Irons board don't feel that he's worth more than their opening offer, it's likely that the 19-year-old will try and force his way out of the club. 

