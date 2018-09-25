West Ham in Danger of Losing Star Centre-Back Declan Rice Following Contract Dispute

West Ham are at risk of losing centre-back Declan Rice after offering the defender a measly increase in wages.

Rice, 19, earns just £3,000 a week, despite being a regular first-team starter. The deal runs until 2020, but both Rice and West Ham are looking to extend the deal and agree a higher wage.



West Ham are prepared to increase Rice's wages to £12,000 a week but the player and his advisors consider this a derisory offer which underappreciates Rice's influence on the team.





However, the east London club are refusing to budge on the offer. This has meant that there is a genuine risk of neither club or player coming to an agreement, and Rice could leave the London Stadium despite winning the Young Hammer of the Year last season.







According to reports from the Daily Mail , should Rice wish to leave West Ham, then there are a plethora of Premier League clubs who would be interested in signing the defender.





Rice isn't a player adverse to the headlines, following his indecision of whether to switch his international allegiance from the Republic of Ireland to England last month.



Declan Rice looks a proper player. Ireland could do with him looking a bit shitter to be honest, if we've any chance of getting him to play for us. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 23, 2018

Rice has played three times for the Republic of Ireland, but all these matches were international friendlies meaning he can still switch his allegiance to England.

The defender, who is currently being deployed by Manuel Pellegrini as a centre-midfielder, has to make the decision before the next round of UEFA Nations League fixtures. Rice was born in London, but his father is of Irish descent.