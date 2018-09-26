How to Watch Arsenal vs. Brentford: League Cup Live Stream, Time

Find out how to watch Arsenal vs. Brentford in the League Cup on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

By Jenna West
September 26, 2018

Arsenal will host Brentford at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday in the third round of the League Cup.

The Gunners head into Wednesday's match with five consecutive wins. In their last match, Arsenal most recently beat Everton 2-0 thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Both goals came in the span of three minutes late in the second half.

Brentford is coming off of a 3-1 loss to Derby County. Henrik Dalsgaard gave the Bees the lead after scoring in the first 44 seconds of the match, but the squad struggled to create scoring chances later in the match.

Wednesday marks the first time that Arsenal and Brentford have played each other since 1947, when the Gunners won 1-0 at Griffin Park.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live Stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+.

