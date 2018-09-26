Arsenal Fans Want Midfield Duo to Prove That They Are Capable of Playing Together

By 90Min
September 26, 2018

On their day, Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil are two of Arsenal's most talented players, but the first three words of this sentence are often problematic for both.

Consistency is the only thing holding them back and in the early stages of this season they are still taking time to adapt to their new roles and responsibilities in Unai Emery's system.

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Emery's 4-2-3-1 formation inevitably means that one or the other is pushed out into a wide role, which doesn't necessarily suit either. Ozil played left wing for the Germany side that won the 2014 World Cup, but that role appears to be reserved for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Nonetheless, Arsenal fans know that Ramsey and Ozil both have the ability to be in their best XI, and it's just a matter of fitting them both in. There appears to be some disagreement over the best way to do that though.

Ramsey played in a variety of positions under Arsene Wenger and some fans believe he would do a good job out wide.

Ramsey has played in an attacking midfield role in all of Arsenal's games so far this season, but the prevailing wisdom seems to be that he should revert to a deeper role, leaving space for Ozil to operate through the centre.

Meanwhile, others remain unconvinced that both players are playing well enough to keep their places in the starting lineup.

Arsenal have won their last three matches with Ramsey in attacking midfield and Ozil wide on the right, but it seems there is still room for improvement.

