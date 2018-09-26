Arsenal Fans Want Midfield Duo to Prove That They Are Capable of Playing Together

On their day, Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil are two of Arsenal's most talented players, but the first three words of this sentence are often problematic for both.

Consistency is the only thing holding them back and in the early stages of this season they are still taking time to adapt to their new roles and responsibilities in Unai Emery's system.

Emery's 4-2-3-1 formation inevitably means that one or the other is pushed out into a wide role, which doesn't necessarily suit either. Ozil played left wing for the Germany side that won the 2014 World Cup, but that role appears to be reserved for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Nonetheless, Arsenal fans know that Ramsey and Ozil both have the ability to be in their best XI, and it's just a matter of fitting them both in. There appears to be some disagreement over the best way to do that though.

It's an absolute myth that Ozil and Ramsey can't play together. RAMZIL is a class duo, one of the best around. They have a telepathic understanding on the pitch. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) September 25, 2018

Ramsey played in a variety of positions under Arsene Wenger and some fans believe he would do a good job out wide.

Ramsey is better on the wing than ozil. He did a decent job there in wengers time and has the legs to run — GOAT Wenger (@GoatWenger) September 25, 2018

Ramsey has played in an attacking midfield role in all of Arsenal's games so far this season, but the prevailing wisdom seems to be that he should revert to a deeper role, leaving space for Ozil to operate through the centre.

When Ramsey plays as a central midfielder and Özil at 10. Any other way and it doesn’t work. — Jama (@Jama_35) September 25, 2018

It doesn’t work in this system. It’s not them as individuals, it’s their style. It kills the width on the pitch, and with Ramsey playing so far forward, his late runs aren’t possible. Play Ramsey at centre mid with Torreira and you’ll see RAMZIL at its best. — Adam Keys (@_AdamKeys) September 25, 2018

It’s not a very good duo when they’re not in their best positions... Rambo needs to be at CM as a box to box midfielder and Ozil needs to be at CAM, were also lacking pacy wingers that can carry the ball. We look too one dimensional. — 🇵🇰Waseem Ahmed🇵🇰 (@Wasi_03) September 25, 2018

Meanwhile, others remain unconvinced that both players are playing well enough to keep their places in the starting lineup.

Spot on mate. Ramsey on the bench and Ozil at No10 would work fine 👍. — Abhi (@Abhimeyang) September 25, 2018

Arsenal have won their last three matches with Ramsey in attacking midfield and Ozil wide on the right, but it seems there is still room for improvement.