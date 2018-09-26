Championship Side Plotting Audacious Move For Liverpool Star Should They Be Promoted

Leeds United are planning a sensational move for Liverpool's James Milner should they be promoted to the Premier League, according to reports.



The former Leeds man is now with his fourth Premier League club since moving away from Elland Road in 2004 and is still going strong, featuring as a regular in Liverpool's starting 11.



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He has two Premier League titles to his name - both won during his time at Manchester City - and has reached the Champions League final with Jurgen Klopp's men last campaign in what sums up to a successful footballing career so far for Milner .





He is currently in the final year of his contract with Liverpool and has yet to be offered a new deal by the Reds, with some reports suggesting a move to the MLS in the summer may be on the cards at the age of 32.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However according to the Daily Star (via the Yorkshire Evening Post ), Leeds may be planning a sensational reunion with the versatile midfielder should they be promoted to the Premier League this season.



The Whites have made a blistering start to their Championship campaign having picked up 18 points from a possible 21 so far, and although it's still early in the season, they look as though they'll be challenging for promotion at the end of the season.

Milner is said to have remained proud of where his professional career began almost 16 years ago, although he'll be focused on the task at hand of contesting for domestic and European success with Liverpool.