Chelsea Defender Gary Cahill Linked With Surprise January Transfer to Championship Club

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has attracted the interest of his boyhood club Sheffield Wednesday after failing to secure a first team spot under Maurizio Sarri, according to reports.

The 32-year-old has been shifted out of the Blues' starting squad by the likes of Antonio Rüdiger, David Luiz and Andreas Christensen. Cahill has made just one appearance this season as a second half substitute against West Ham.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The England international looks set to remain on the periphery of Chelsea's squad for some time as teenager Ethan Ampadu continues to impress in west London, opening the door to a possible move away from Stamford Bridge next year.

Championship side Sheffield Wednesday are considering making a move for Cahill in the January transfer window, as the defender supported the Owls as a child according to a report from the Sun. However, Chelsea captain Cahill is determined to fight for his place under Sarri.

On the subject of whether Gary Cahill is a Chelsea legend, anyone who played on that May evening in 2012 is automatically a Chelsea legend in my view — Neal Underwood (@neal_sousbois) September 22, 2018

It is claimed that Cahill will only look to leave the club if he can't fight his way back into their squad during the first half of the season.

The Sun continues by linking Aston Villa and even Manchester United with the veteran defender, who only has a matter of months left on his current contract.

Cahill could be forced to sit on the sidelines for another six months if Chelsea hold onto him during the winter transfer window, but the defender should be allowed to leave if manager Sarri lands one of his top defensive targets.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Unsurprisingly, the former S.S.C. Napoli manager is supposedly looking to raid Serie A for recruitments. Juventus star Daniele Rugani, once linked with Arsenal, is understood to be at the top of his wishlist moving forward.