Dele Alli Has His Wish Granted After Reportedly Begging to Mauricio Pochettino to Play Cup Game

Dele Alli was granted his wish of playing at his old stomping ground - Stadium MK - by Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, after reportedly begging to start Wednesday night's Carabao Cup game.

It is the England international's first start for the Lilywhites after sustaining a minor muscle strain while on international duty at the start of September.

Tonight's Carabao Cup meeting is being played in Milton Keynes due to Tottenham's new stadium's opening being delayed, and Wembley Stadium being unavailable for use.

Dele Alli came up through the MK Dons youth system, before making his senior debut for the club in 2013. The attacking midfielder would go on to win EFL Young Player of the Year during his final season at the club, before eventually signing for Tottenham for a minuscule fee of £5m.

According to the Daily Mail, the 23-year-old had talking up his hometown prior to the Carabao Cup meeting with Watford:

"I've bigged up Milton Keynes a lot to the other boys, so I'm hoping it lives up to the expectations. We always have a bit of banter and with the boys from Belgium I say it's better than the villages where they are from. It will be nice to go back and try to help the team.

"They really helped me progress as a player and be ready for the Premier League. It was sad when I left but I knew it was what I had to do."

The Daily Mail also report that, due to his affection for both the club and town, Alli 'begged' Pochettino to start against Watford. And, luckily for Alli, his wish was granted.