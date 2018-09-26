Jose Mourinho Rubbishes Claims of Rift With Paul Pogba Amid Uncertainty Over Midfielder's Future

By 90Min
September 26, 2018

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has once again been forced to speak out over his relationship with Paul Pogba after the World Cup-winning midfielder was told that he won't be wearing the armband at Old Trafford again.

There appeared to be somewhat of a crisis in the northwest at the start of this season but a run of good results helped divert attention away from the club. Now, United look to be heading into crisis mode once again after their league cup defeat to Derby County on Tuesday.

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Responding to reports that Pogba would not be given the chance to wear the captain's armband with the club again after their home defeat, head coach Mourinho rejected that he had fallen out with his midfielder because of this latest decision.

"The only truth is that I made the decision for him not to be second captain any more but there is no fallout, no problem," Mourinho said, quoted by the BBC. "I am the manager I can make these decisions.

"[There has been] no fallout at all, no problem at all, just a decision that I don't have to explain."

However, things have since gone from bad to worse for Mourinho. As earlier this week it was reported that Pogba effectively handed in a transfer request, informing his manager that he wants to leave the club.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The player's agent, Mino Raiola, has supposedly been negotiating with long-term suitors Barcelona over a potential move next year following months of discussions over Pogba's future with Manchester United.

