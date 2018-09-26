Jurgen Klopp Confirms Simon Mignolet Set to Start for Liverpool Against Chelsea in Carabao Cup Clash

By 90Min
September 26, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Simon Mignolet will start for Liverpool in their Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The Belgium international has struggled for playing opportunities in recent times at Anfield having fallen behind Loris Karius in the pecking order last season before Liverpool signed Alisson from Roma for what was then a world record fee for a goalkeeper during the summer.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He is yet to feature for the first team this season but is set to get his chance tonight with Klopp telling the media in his press conference that Mignolet will indeed start between the sticks on Wednesday night whilst also insisting he will field a strong side.


He said, as quoted by ESPN: "The only position I will confirm today is Simon. Simon will start. All the rest, you have to wait until tomorrow, but it will be a good team, believe me.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"Each game is an opportunity. It's all about the situation, is the player ready, all the things you have to consider when you think about a lineup. It will be a very good side tomorrow."

Having struggled for game time last season, reports had suggested the 30-year-old wanted to leave Liverpool in search of a club where he would be the number one option, however Klopp went on to praise Mignolet's work ethic since the start of the season despite playing second fiddle to Alisson, claiming he's deserved his opportunity.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

He added: "In a transfer window, it's one of two moments in a year where you can think about going somewhere. And, yes, Simon would have been ready to go to another club to be the number one. That was clear, but we couldn't do it.

"Since then he's brilliant, he trains fantastic, and he deserves that game tomorrow absolutely. I'm really happy to give him that opportunity."

Fans will be hoping the Belgian can put in a good performance as they take on Chelsea in the cup before then facing the Blues just three days later in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)