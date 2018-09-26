Jurgen Klopp Confirms Simon Mignolet Set to Start for Liverpool Against Chelsea in Carabao Cup Clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Simon Mignolet will start for Liverpool in their Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea on Wednesday night.



The Belgium international has struggled for playing opportunities in recent times at Anfield having fallen behind Loris Karius in the pecking order last season before Liverpool signed Alisson from Roma for what was then a world record fee for a goalkeeper during the summer.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He is yet to feature for the first team this season but is set to get his chance tonight with Klopp telling the media in his press conference that Mignolet will indeed start between the sticks on Wednesday night whilst also insisting he will field a strong side.





He said, as quoted by ESPN: "The only position I will confirm today is Simon. Simon will start. All the rest, you have to wait until tomorrow, but it will be a good team, believe me.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"Each game is an opportunity. It's all about the situation, is the player ready, all the things you have to consider when you think about a lineup. It will be a very good side tomorrow."



Having struggled for game time last season, reports had suggested the 30-year-old wanted to leave Liverpool in search of a club where he would be the number one option, however Klopp went on to praise Mignolet's work ethic since the start of the season despite playing second fiddle to Alisson, claiming he's deserved his opportunity.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

He added: "In a transfer window, it's one of two moments in a year where you can think about going somewhere. And, yes, Simon would have been ready to go to another club to be the number one. That was clear, but we couldn't do it.



"Since then he's brilliant, he trains fantastic, and he deserves that game tomorrow absolutely. I'm really happy to give him that opportunity."