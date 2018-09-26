La Liga Giants Sevilla Reportedly Eye January Move for Brighton Star Davy Pröpper

Sevilla are interested in signing Dutch international midfielder Davy Pröpper from Brighton in the January transfer window, following injuries to key central midfielders Maxime Gonalons and Ibrahim Amadou.

According to reports in Spain, the Spanish side are considering the Dutchman as a possible replacement for Roma loanee Gonalons, who is expected to face a lengthy spell on the side-lines, having suffered a broken leg, and Amadou, who dislocated his elbow.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Gonalons had joined the Andalucían outfit from I Giallorossi to fill the void vacated by compatriot Steven Nzonzi, who departed in the opposite direction in the summer. However, with his absence the Rojiblancos will require experienced alternatives with The Sun suggesting Pröpper, as the ideal candidate for Sevilla manager Pablo Machín.





Pröpper joined the Seagulls last summer from PSV Eindhoven (where he won an Eredivisie title and two Dutch Super Cups) for £7m. He made 40 appearances in all competitions last season for the south coast outfit, grabbing four assists in the Premier League and was a key member of Chris Hughton's squad that survived the drop in what was their first season back in the top-flight since 1983.





Machín achieved a similar feat with Girona. Not only did he manage to guide the Catalan side to La Liga safety last season, in what was their first ever campaign in the top tier of Spain, his side also beat Real Madrid on the road to securing a 10th-place finish.

Pröpper's contract at the AMEX Stadium is due to expire in 2021, but with Hughton's team currently three points off the relegation zone and the opportunity to reunite with Dutch teammate Quincy Promes at an established European side pushing for a Champions League spot, he may be tempted in a January move to the south of Spain.