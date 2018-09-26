Mauricio Pochettino Provides Fitness Updates on Hugo Lloris & Michel Vorm Amid Goalkeeper Crisis

As Tottenham prepare to take on Watford at the Stadium MK in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, much of the pre-match team news for the home side is dominated by the fitness of goalkeepers Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm, with both set to miss the cup tie through injury.

Club captain Lloris has been absent in recent weeks due to a thigh injury, whilst Dutchman Vorm is suffering from swelling around his knee, meaning that the 34-year-old will be unable to deputise for Lloris, having also missed out on Saturday’s win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

TEAM NEWS:



Hugo Lloris (thigh) - has now progressed to field work.@Vorm_Official (knee) – swelling has improved and continues rehabilitation.

Spurs will therefore need to dig deeper into their goalkeeping ranks for Wednesday’s clash with Watford, and manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed to the club’s website: “The situation is that Hugo is doing well and we’ll see for next week, maybe, or the week after.

“Michel still has a small problem in his knee and is recovering.

“Of course, it’s Paulo [Gazzaniga] and we have Alfie [Whiteman] and Brandon [Austin], they are in contention. We are so relaxed, we have quality goalkeepers.”

❌ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

❌ Wembley Stadium

✅ Stadium MK



It's a far from ideal journey for @SpursOfficial and @WatfordFC fans for tomorrow's @Carabao_Cup clash, but Mauricio Pochettino says the situation will make his team stronger: https://t.co/54Dghb2hOj pic.twitter.com/wzrXHcwuGk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 25, 2018

Pochettino’s positive comments will reassure fans over what appears to be a concerning situation.

Though cup competitions tend to involve the rotation of goalkeepers, giving the regular first choice a rest in favour of giving minutes to the club’s back-up option, Vorm’s presence and experience would have been more reassuring on Wednesday night.

Calling upon the more youthful options within the Spurs ranks certainly appears an enforced risk for Pochettino, though Gazzaniga performed with some success as Spurs got back to winning ways against Brighton on Saturday, and will be hoping for another solid display on Wednesday.