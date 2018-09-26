'Pure Class': Leicester City Fans Praise Vicente Iborra Following Carabao Cup Win

September 26, 2018

Leicester City fans have been given plenty to cheer about in recent times.

After back-to-back Premier League defeats against Liverpool and Bournemouth, the Foxes bounced back with a comfortable 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday with Kelechi Iheanacho, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy all on the scoresheet.

The win game them plenty of confidence heading into their Carabao Cup clash against a Wolves side who have also hit form in recent weeks - having won three successive games in all competitions before claiming a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The game proved to be a very even affair and neither side could be separated after 90 minutes with the game going to penalties. The Foxes came out victors from the shootout and fans can look forward to a place in the fourth round.

However there was another big reason for fans to be joyous given the notable performance of Vicente Iborra. The 30-year-old had previously featured for just 10 minutes of action on the opening day of the Premier League season, however was given a place in the starting lineup on Tuesday night with fans taking to Twitter to express their delight at his performance.

He certainly looks to have won the fans over with his display, however has he done enough to work his way into the starting 11? Having made just 28 appearances for the Foxes since his arrival at the King Power Stadium in July 2017, he'll be hoping for more first team opportunities in the near future and with performances like the one against Wolves, it'll be hard to overlook him.

