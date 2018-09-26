Real Madrid President Predicts Cristiano Ronaldo Will Return to Los Blancos in Future

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has claimed he's confident Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Real Madrid one day. However, he didn't specify whether it would be as a player or coach.



The club's all-time record goal scorer left in the summer to join Italian giants Juventus for a fee of around €100m, having spent nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However speaking in an interview with El Chiringuito (via ESPN ) Perez admitted that he would've thanked Ronaldo for his services to the club had he appeared at FIFA's recent The Best awards in London, whilst also dropping a hint that he may well return to the club in the future.



He said: "I would have given him a hug (if he had attended FIFA's The Best awards) because, as I said (on Sunday), the Real Madrid fans are very proud to have counted with Cristiano for nine seasons.

"He is the worthy successor of Alfredo Di Stefano, he is the player who has scored more goals in the history of Madrid, and I think that he is one of those players who will be in the hearts of the Real Madrid fans and will (be remembered) from generation to generation.





"He is one of those that one day will come back."



The 33-year-old has made a bright start to life in Turin having scored three goals and bagging himself one assist in his five Serie A appearances so far - although would be seen as a disappointing start judging by his standards.