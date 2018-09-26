Real Madrid Starlet Could Be Set for Senior Debut After Stepping in to Replace Isco

Real Madrid wonderkid Vinícius Júnior could make his senior debut for the club when the Spanish giants travel to take on Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old finally moved to the club during the summer in a €45m deal from Flamengo, but so far Vinícius has been unable to make his senior debut.

With Real Madrid's Castilla side, the Brazil Under-20 international has been in frightening form right from the outset. Vinícius already has three goals in just four league games, two of which came in the Derbi Madrileño against Atlético Madrid.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

But following first team regular Isco's surgery for acute appendicitis, Vinícius has been called up to Julen Lopetegui's squad which will travel to Andalusia on matchday six of the new La Liga season, Marca have confirmed.





This will offer the teenager the opportunity to make his highly anticipated debut for Los Blancos, although Vinícius will first have to fight off competition from Jesús Vallejo, Sergio Reguilón and Federico Valverde to even make it onto the bench.

Fans are chomping at the bit to see Vinícius in action for the first team, especially after the teenager arrived with such high expectations.

So far this season the winger has largely followed down the same path as Martin Ødegaard, a player who first joined Real Madrid back in 2015.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Still only 19, Norway international Ødegaard is currently on loan with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem having made just two appearances for the senior squad back at the Santiago Bernabéu. He has already featured in four Eredivisie games this season.