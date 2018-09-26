Report Claims Barcelona & Real Madrid Target Frenkie de Jong Will Decide Future Next Month

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong will reportedly announce a decision over his future in the next few weeks, amid constant interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and others.

The 21-year-old has had an incredible rise to stardom in Amsterdam and de Jong has already gone on to make 50 appearances for the Dutch giants, having first joined the club's youth system from Willem II in 2015.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Reigning La Liga champions Barcelona have been keeping tabs on the youngster for some time, but most recently Real Madrid have joined the race for his signature, and Los Blancos are supposedly willing to pay up to €80m.

A number of Premier League sides are also interested in the Netherlands international, including both Manchester clubs and Tottenham, but de Jong is set to shed some light over his future by announcing his plans over the next month, according to Catalunya Ràdio (via Barca Blaugranes).

Although there is currently confusion over what de Jong's next move will be, journalist Ivan San Antonio believes that Barcelona remain in pole position for his signature despite recent interest in the midfielder from across Europe.

We cannot allow Real Madrid to sign Frenkie De Jong. I don’t care if he costs €80m, he’s a generational talent that we can’t miss out on, especially not to our arch rivals. — De ara Torres (@dearatorres) September 24, 2018

"Barça remain relaxed," San Antonio recently said, quoted by Tribuna. "They made the moves they considered necessary in the summer and are convinced that despite the first offers not working, they took the steps which leave them better placed than their rivals."

There have been some contrasting reports which claim Barcelona already have a set figure in mind for de Jong, and the club will not be willing to enter into a bidding war if other European giants are serious with their interest.

VI-Images/GettyImages

De Jong has featured heavily for Erik ten Hag's Ajax this season and the midfielder was instrumental in their recent 3-0 win over AEK Athens in the opening round of games in the Champions League.