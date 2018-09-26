Report Claims Unai Emery Has Banned Germany Boss Joachim Low From Arsenal Training Ground

By 90Min
September 26, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has taken the decision to ban Joachim Löw from the club's training ground as the Germany head coach looks to cool Mesut Özil's feud with Die Mannschaft, according to reports.


Özil called time on his international career during the aftermath of the World Cup. The 29-year-old cited the fallout to his meeting with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as one of the reasons behind his decision.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Arsenal star was subject to foul abuse in the wake of his meeting, and Germany's footballing world - from players to heads of the football association - have done very little to address Özil's problems.


Löw and Oliver Bierhoff recently travelled to London in an attempt to sit down with the decorated midfielder at sort out their problems. However, Bild claim that the two were denied access upon arrival at London Colney following orders from Emery.

The chances of Özil reversing his decision appear to be growing ever slimmer with each statement that is released by a former colleague, or indeed members of the DFB. 


So far, only a handful of high profile speakers have actually addressed Özil's concerns, while others simply reject any notion of racism within the national team, something which the Arsenal midfielder never brought up in his original statement.

The Arsenal star can now keep his head down and focus on his domestic duties after Emery's intervention. Özil has struggled to make an impact so far this season, but he should be fully fit this weekend as the midfielder is expected to sit out of the Carabao Cup match against Brentford.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)