Unai Emery Wants Young Defender to Challenge for Regular Spot in Arsenal's Depleted Defence

By 90Min
September 26, 2018

A succession of injury problems in defence in recent weeks has seen Rob Holding thrust into action for Arsenal, having struggled for regular game time earlier in the season, and Unai Emery has challenged the young centre back to compete for a regular place in his team.

Holding was handed his first start of the season during Arsenal’s Europa League opener at home to Vorskla Poltava before being brought on for the injured Sokratis Papastathopoulos to make his first Premier League appearance of the season in the 2-0 win against Everton.

The 23-year-old looks set to start as Arsenal host Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, and Emery has called on the defender to impress. The Spaniard said, via Londonfootballnews.co.uk: “We need every player when chances and opportunities are coming, because we need to also take more players to play.

“Like on Sunday, for example, after Sokratis’ injury it was important how Rob played and helped the team to find the performance to win against Everton.

“This match against Brentford is also a good opportunity for Rob to continue taking confidence, taking minutes and taking also our ideas of playing with minutes.

“I want to look at him also with our best performance and for him to stay in first XI.”

Holding’s run in the Arsenal team comes amid a flurry of defensive injuries for Emery to contend with, as Sokratis’ injury on Sunday added to a list which also features Laurent Koscielny, Sead Kolasinac and Konstantinos Mavropanos on the sidelines.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Shkodran Mustafi has also struggled to perform consistently for the Gunners this term, with a number of mistakes calling his place in Emery’s starting lineup into question, further strengthening Holding’s chances of staking his claim for a more regular place in the coming weeks.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)