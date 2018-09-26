Either way, one MLS team is lifting its first U.S. Open Cup title.

The Houston Dynamo host the Philadelphia Union Wednesday night at BBVA Compass Stadium with a trophy on the line, as the two sides battle in the 2018 final.

For the Union, the stage is familiar. They've lost twice in the previous four U.S. Open Cup finals, falling in 2014 to the Seattle Sounders in extra time and again in 2015 to Sporting Kansas City in penalties, both times at their home stadium. They hit the road for this one, hoping the third time is a charm.

Houston, meanwhile, is playing in its first USOC final, looking to add the Open Cup trophy to its 2006 and 2007 MLS Cup titles. This final is all the Dynamo have to play for this season, with the club firmly on the outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

The Union continue their march toward a playoff berth Saturday in Columbus vs. the Crew, while the Dynamo stay home to host the San Jose Earthquakes, also on Saturday, in their next match.