West Ham Fans Take to Twitter After Youngster Is Omitted From Carabao Cup Squad

Having burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old with an impressive away performance against Arsenal, Reece Oxford's career looks to have hit a slump.



He became the second-youngest Premier League starter of all-time with that appearance, however since then, has failed to make the jump up to becoming a regular member of the senior squad.

Loan spells to Championship outfit Reading and Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach soon followed, however again Oxford couldn't hold a place in the starting 11 as he struggled to adapt to the first team environments.



He has since returned to West Ham and has been captaining the Under-21s this season, although fans would've been hoping for the young Englishman to get an opportunity this week.

With the Hammers set to take on Macclesfield Town, who are currently bottom of League 2, at the London Stadium in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday evening, a number of youngster are set to get a run out with the first team in the tie, however not Oxford.



Having captained the Under-21s on Tuesday night during their 2-0 defeat to Exeter City in the Checkatrade Trophy, Oxford has been left out of the squad for Wednesday night's game meaning he won't get the opportunity to stake his claim for a more senior role in the team.



It comes as yet another blow to the 19-year-old, and fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Whilst it comes as yet another blow to his hopes of getting a first team call up, he'll be keen to keep his head down and continue to try and impress Manuel Pellegrini in the youth set up in the meantime.