Arsene Wenger Insists He Is Not Retired But Remains Unsure Over Return to Management

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to call himself retired, suggesting that he would not rule out a return to football management if the right offer came along, although he equally admits he has given it little thought and is unsure as to whether he actually would.

Wenger stepped down as Arsenal boss at the end of last season after 22 years at the helm, guiding the Gunners to three Premier League titles, an unbeaten season, a Champions League final, a record seven FA Cups, and keeping the club competitive despite being hamstrung by budgetary constraints resulting from the building of a state-of-the-art new stadium.

For now, at least, he insists that he isn't 'retired', telling L'est Republicain: "If I was [retired] I would have been for a long time. I will be 69 in October.

"I have not really thought about that because I told myself that in the first few months I would not take any decisions," he added.

"So I have not been too worried about that. It is not even going through my head. I don't know [if I will take another managerial role]."

Wenger has been tipped by some to take on a job in international football, while other have suggested that some kind of Director of Football role might be a more likely future for him.

"Maybe, yes I will do it at some stage but until now I like to be involved every day in the life of a club," Wenger said when asked about international management in 2017. "The real test is there. Four or five weeks [at a tournament] is a different experience, it is more concentrated."

Wenger has been mentioned as a possible candidate to become the next permanent Manchester United boss, but it remains to be seen if, when, and where he will decide to take on a new challenge.