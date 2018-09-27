Ashley Young Reveals Manchester United Are Aiming to Get Back to 'Winning Ways' This Weekend

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

Ashley Young claims that Manchester United players are chomping at the bit to get back in action this weekend in order to put Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat to Derby behind them.

United lost 8-7 on penalties to Frank Lampard's side after a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford to put renewed pressure on under-fire manager Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils were also held to a draw by newly-promoted Wolves last weekend and Young says that United are determined to put recent results behind them when they travel to West Ham on Saturday.

"When you lose or draw a game, you want another game as quick as possible. Saturday is another day, there's another game and we will be looking to get the three points at West Ham," Young told MUTV.

"We have to dust ourselves down now, pick ourselves back up and go again on Saturday.

"This was a disappointing night and we have to get back to winning ways, get back to training and build and work again and work for the weekend."

Reflecting on the defeat to Derby, Young said that United's lack of intensity cost them the result.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"When you play teams from the lower divisions it is always going to be tough and they had more intensity than we did," Young said.

"Obviously when you are playing these games you have to show that intensity and go further than the opposition but we didn’t do that and we got punished and they won the game."

United sit seventh in the Premier League with ten points from six matches, eight points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

