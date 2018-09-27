Bayern Munich Agree Personal Terms With James Rodríguez Ahead of Permanent Switch From Real

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement over personal terms with James Rodríguez ahead of his permanent move from Real Madrid next season, according to reports.

The Colombia international first moved to Bavaria on a two-year loan after falling out of favour at the Santiago Bernabéu. Bayern Munich were also given the option of signing James permanently for just €35m, a sum which is on top of the €13m loan fee.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The 27-year-old took no time whatsoever to adapt to life with the Reds during his first season at the club, scoring eight goals and claiming 14 assists across all competitions.

Many expected that James would become a Bayern Munich player permanently in 2019 after his loan deal expired, and German publication Kicker - via journalist Ronan Murphy - have confirmed the two parties have now reached an agreement over personal terms.

Fans at the Allianz Arena will be ecstatic to see the Colombian playmaker remain at the club, especially as Bayern Munich begin to think about moving forward without their tried and trusted veteran forwards.

Both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry will leave the club in the summer once their contracts expire, although there have been rumours that the pair could stay on for one more year if Kingsley Coman (injury) and Serge Gnabry (form) continue to struggle breaking into the starting lineup.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Additionally, Robert Lewandowski could look to push for a move away from Germany once again when the summer transfer window opens. The 30-year-old has over two years left on his current contract, but Bayern's decision makers could look to bring the club into a new era next year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)