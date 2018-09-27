Bayern Munich Agree Personal Terms With James Rodríguez Ahead of Permanent Switch From Real

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement over personal terms with James Rodríguez ahead of his permanent move from Real Madrid next season, according to reports.

The Colombia international first moved to Bavaria on a two-year loan after falling out of favour at the Santiago Bernabéu. Bayern Munich were also given the option of signing James permanently for just €35m, a sum which is on top of the €13m loan fee.

The 27-year-old took no time whatsoever to adapt to life with the Reds during his first season at the club, scoring eight goals and claiming 14 assists across all competitions.

Many expected that James would become a Bayern Munich player permanently in 2019 after his loan deal expired, and German publication Kicker - via journalist Ronan Murphy - have confirmed the two parties have now reached an agreement over personal terms.

Fans at the Allianz Arena will be ecstatic to see the Colombian playmaker remain at the club, especially as Bayern Munich begin to think about moving forward without their tried and trusted veteran forwards.

Both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry will leave the club in the summer once their contracts expire, although there have been rumours that the pair could stay on for one more year if Kingsley Coman (injury) and Serge Gnabry (form) continue to struggle breaking into the starting lineup.

Additionally, Robert Lewandowski could look to push for a move away from Germany once again when the summer transfer window opens. The 30-year-old has over two years left on his current contract, but Bayern's decision makers could look to bring the club into a new era next year.