Cristiano Ronaldo Eligible to Face Man Utd After UEFA Confirm No Increase to 1-Game UCL Ban

September 27, 2018

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for just one Champions League game as a result of his card against Valencia earlier this month after the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Board decided not to extend his ban beyond the usual length.


Ronaldo was controversially sent off following an aggressive coming together with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo. Many believed his dismissal to be harsh but UEFA offers no right of appeal against yellow and red cards except in cases of mistaken identity.

A one-game ban is automatic, with UEFA at liberty to add additional games if they see fit. But any fears that Ronaldo's suspension might have been increased have now been allayed.

He will only miss Juventus' clash with Swiss champions Young Boys, which means he will be eligible to return for the away game against former club Manchester United on matchday three, a game that has been dubbed his 'homecoming' to Old Trafford.

Had UEFA opted to increase his ban, Ronaldo would have been ruled out of the game.

