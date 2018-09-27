Crystal Palace Reveal Plans for New 'Singing Section' at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace have revealed plans to create a major singing section at Selhurst Park from next season, which the club admits will cause some longstanding season ticket holders to be 'displaced'.

The move will see the Holmesdale Fanatics relocate to the middle of the Lower Holmesdale Stand in an attempt to further enhance the atmosphere at the South London ground and create a new large singing section.

In a statement on the club's website explained: "We are therefore committed to facilitating a larger and dedicated 'singing section' next season, where our most vocal fans will thrive and act as a catalyst to make the Holmesdale Stand into an even greater wall of noise and supportive force behind the team."

Club Statement: Enhanced singing section to be introduced in lower Holmesdale for 2019/20 season



The statement also addressed concerns of fan displacement, despite what describing 'overwhelming support' from the supporter base regarding the move.

The statement continues: "It’s unavoidable that this will result in some of our most valued, longstanding season ticket holders being displaced, we have worked hard to keep this to a relatively small amount and we will of course work hard to make the best alternatives available to them."

Crystal Palace atmosphere at Selhurst is often ranked among the finest for fans, and most intimidating for opposition players, in British football.





After seeing requests to be moved to a section of the stadium directly behind the goal previously rejected, the Holmesdale Fanatics, who play a key role in generating that atmosphere, have stayed away from Selhurst Park so far this season, which has not gone unnoticed.

The absence of the 200 'ultras' has resulted in a considerable reduction in the atmosphere around the ground, which has been apparent to both home and away players during the three Premier League matches hosted there so far this season.